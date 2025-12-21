NFL team plane returns to airport after takeoff

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the Minnesota Vikings' logo on the 50 yard line during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2011 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Vikings had some travel trouble on their way to New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Vikings’ team plane experienced mechanical issues that forced them to turn around shortly after leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a team spokesperson told CBS affiliate, WCCO in Minnesota.

TRENDING STORIES:

The plane was scheduled to arrive in Newark, New Jersey.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that players, coaches, and staff boarded a second plane that left at 8:25 p.m. for Newark International Airport.

The Vikings and Giants have both been eliminated from the playoffs.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group