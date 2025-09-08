No longer New to Country, Bailey Zimmerman cues up the Different Night Same Rodeo Tour

Different Night Same Rodeo isn't just the title of Bailey Zimmerman's sophomore album anymore, it's now the name of his 2026 tour.

He'll kick off the run Feb. 19, 2026, in Estero, Florida, hitting more than 30 cities along the way. "House Again" hitmaker Hudson Westbrook and newcomer Blake Whiten will join Bailey on the trek, which will play Knoxville, Boston, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Nashville and Toronto before wrapping June 20 in Ottawa.

You can register for presale access online through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. CT. Advance sales start Thursday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Coming up, Bailey plays the final two dates on his New to Country Tour in Reno, Nevada, on Friday and Laughlin, Nevada, on Saturday. Dylan Marlowe joins him for both shows.

