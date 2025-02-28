'Nothing Else': Check out Thomas Rhett's pick-me-up with Forrest Frank

By Stephen Hubbard

Thomas Rhett's showing off his spiritual side in a new collaboration with Christian artist Forrest Frank.

Lest you think that means it's a slow, sappy tune, be warned: it's quite the opposite. "Nothing Else" is funky and upbeat, with lyrics like "I woke up to the birds singing/ hey look I'm alive/ I got my family, Jesus and my health/ and if I got all that I don't need nothing else."

TR's country pals are here for it.

"This is gonna go crazy," Jordan Davis commented on the Instagram post plugging the song.

Forrest topped Billboard's Christian Album chart for 14 weeks, making his album Child of God 2024's biggest debut in the genre. It was also nominated for a Grammy.

