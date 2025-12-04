Ohio man accused of stabbing 71-year-old parents

Joshua Lee Shaffer (Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

STARK COUNTY — An Ohio man is facing charges after deputies said he stabbed his 71-year-old parents.

Joshua Lee Shaffer, 49, was arrested at the family’s home in the 600 block of Carnwise Street in Stark County, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found both the mom and dad suffering from stab wounds.

The 71-year-old mom was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Shaffer’s 71-year-old dad has non-life-threatening injuries .

Shaffer is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence, and disrupting public service, according to WOIO.

