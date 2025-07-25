Ohio mayor runs over wanted man, police say

An Ohio mayor admitted to running over a suspect police wanted in jail.

Surveillance video shows the village of Butler’s mayor, Wesley Dingus, running over Anthony Ward with a red car on July 11, breaking his leg.

″Ward’s left leg got caught in the wheel well and was sucked under the car, where his left leg was run over," Bellville Police Chief Jon Fletcher said.

Ward was convicted of sexual battery and was wanted for violating parole.

Fletcher said Dingus saw Ward in the passenger seat of a car.

The mayor followed the car while calling the village of Butler’s police chief.

Ward, driven by his grandmother, pulled into a gas station at the same time as the Butler police chief and mayor.

“As Ward exited the vehicle, he informed the chief that he was not going back to prison and a scuffle ensued as he exited the vehicle. Mr. Ward was able to break free from the chief’s grip and started to run across the road away from the chief. The chief took chase after Mr. Ward, yelling him to stop,” Fletcher said.

After that, police said Dingus hit Ward.

Dingus told police he hit Ward by accident.

The mayor is still on the job.

