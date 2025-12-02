Ohio missionary accused of sexually abusing children in Haiti

MILLERSBURG — An Ohio man is accused of sexually abusing children in Haiti.

Jeriah Mast, 44, of Millersburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors.

Mast traveled to Haiti over 30 times between 2002 and 2019, including with the organization Christian Aid Ministries, according to the Department of Justice.

“Despite the fact that the defendant’s alleged crimes occurred abroad, our law enforcement partners and prosecutors will continue to relentlessly seek justice on behalf of the minor victims,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said. “Wherever the Criminal Division has jurisdiction, we are committed to investigating and prosecuting those who engage in the intolerable crime of abusing and exploiting children.”

HSI Cleveland is investigating the case with assistance from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

