Old Dominion cements their fame ahead of the 59th CMAs

Old Dominion's one of the newest artists on the Nashville Walk of Fame, after Vince Gill presented the band with their star on Tuesday.

"This is such a humbling experience, especially for a bunch of guys that consider themselves underdogs," lead singer Matthew Ramsey said at the ceremony. "We bled for this in a lot of ways. Not for recognition or awards but for songs and for each other. We had to believe when it felt like no one else did."

"The thing about chasing this crazy kind of dream, the voice that’s telling you to believe in yourself can quickly turn on you," he continued. "In these moments, if you don’t have people who believe for you, you’ll never make it. We have those people. Our families, our friends, our team, our fans. You can’t make a mark of this magnitude without the people who make a mark on you. Thank you for this amazing honor.”

OD is nominated for vocal group of the year for the 10th time at Wednesday's 59th CMA Awards, where they're also set to sing a medley of their hits.

