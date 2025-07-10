Old Dominion, Dasha and Lee Ann Womack team up to Save the Music

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM
By Stephen Hubbard

Old Dominion and Lee Ann Womack will step into the spotlight at the sixth annual Hometown to Hometown fundraiser this fall in Nashville.

The CMA and ACM group of the year and the "I Hope You Dance" hitmaker will both perform Nov. 11 at City Winery, with Mickey Guyton taking the stage as well. Dasha's set to host.

The event benefits Save the Music, which has given more than $75 million to help music programs in more than 2,800 public schools over the past 27 years.

This year, proceeds will go to schools in Nashville, Washington, D.C., and Texas. Tickets are available now online.

