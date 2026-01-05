The Old Dominion 'party crowd' is alive around the globe

2025 was the year Old Dominion conquered the globe with their How Good Is That World Tour, and there's more to come in 2026.

The trek started in the U.S. in June, before heading to Canada in August. By October, they were ready for their most extensive schedule yet in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

"We've put in the work. We've been to Europe for years now and slowly built it. But this is the first time that we really saw it pay off," Trevor Rosen reflects. "I mean, the crowds were with us early and have been building. And now, we were just over there playing to some pretty big arenas."

"And the fans really seem to have connected to us," he continues. "You know, they know all the music, and Europe is more of a listening crowd sometimes. And I felt like this time it really was sort of that Old Dominion vibe/party crowd. It felt like some of the shows in the States. It really seems to have grown into that over there."

In March, the ACM group of the year heads Down Under for half a dozen more dates on the global stage.

"We continue the world tour and we hit up Australia, New Zealand, Canada," Matthew Ramsey says of their 2026 schedule.

Even with Barbara out last August, OD's already thinking about what's next.

"We'll go back in the studio. We'll make some more new music," Matthew adds. "So we just continue to grind."

