Old Dominion wants you to meet 'Barbara'

Old Dominion's sixth album is set to arrive Aug. 22, and her name is Barbara.

While it's not obvious why the band chose that as the title — aside from the cover photo of a cigarette-smoking, sunglasses-wearing woman under a hairdryer — it does seem to be their most transparent record ever.

"The thing about this crazy career," lead singer Matthew Ramsey says, "so many incredible things have happened, but so much life has also happened. We've had people pass away, chapters close, people falling in love, obviously health challenges, if you read People."

Matthew talked about his own struggles with depression while battling three injuries in a recent People article.

"When we write for Old Dominion, especially this time, we're bringing more of ourselves into the room," he says. "These are our songs, so they should be pulled from our lives. You don't realize as you're writing necessarily, but when we listened to these 13 songs, we all realized: it's our most personal record ever."

OD kicks off their How Good Is That 2025 World Tour Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, before releasing the new track "Water My Flowers" on Friday.

Here's the complete song list for Barbara:

"Making Good Time"

"Water My Flowers"

"Me Most Nights"

"Man or the Song"

"Break Your Mama's Heart"

"Miss You Man"

"Talk Country"

"Late Great Heartbreak"

"Crying in a Beach Bar"

"One of Us"

"What Doesn't Kill A Memory"

"Sip In the Right Direction"

"Goodnight Music City"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.