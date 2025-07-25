Old Dominion will tug at your heartstrings with 'Miss You Man'

Old Dominion's memorializing an old friend on their new track, "Miss You Man."

It was inspired by noted songwriter Andrew Dorff, who passed away in 2016.

"We play songs we've written with him every night on stage," Mathew Ramsey explains. "When you hear our music, many times you are also hearing the voice of Andrew."

"There is a saying — grief is the price of love," he continues. "We all experience that loss at some point and we carry that love as we go through that process, in some ways, for the rest of our lives. 'Miss You Man' is a tribute to grief, friendship, and love.”

You can check out the "Miss You Man" music video on YouTube now. It's one of the tracks from Old Dominion's sixth studio album, Barbara, which drops Aug. 22.

