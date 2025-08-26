Old Dominion's throwing a 'Barbara'-inspired party at Odie's

"Surprise! We couldn't let Barbara week go by without throwing a party," they announced on their socials. "Pop-up show this Wednesday (8/27) at @odiesbar! Doors at 5pm, music at 7pm. 21+ only, first come first serve."
If you'd like to skip the line, the bar's official Instagram account is running a contest that ends Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT that could put you at the very front.
OD's sixth studio album, Barbara, arrived Aug. 22. It features 13 tracks, including their new single, "Making Good Time."
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.