'One of the best out there': Jordan Davis says Luke Combs is the 'Guy for That'

Jordan Davis kicked off 2025 touring Australia with his pal and frequent tour partner of late, Luke Combs.

Now Luke is back at #1 with Post Malone, with Jordan nipping at their heels with "I Ain't Sayin'." If you're looking for a good friend, Jordan says Luke's definitely the "Guy for That."

"One of my true buddies," Jordan says of the North Carolina native. "Man, he's been so good to me. It's cool. We're kind of in the same spot in life, you know, with young ones and figuring this thing out. Luke does it at a much higher level than me. But, you know, it's been cool to kind of see that with him: becoming a dad and still figuring out how to tour and do it right. But man, just a great dude."

Luke's two boys, Tex and Beau, are 2 and under, while Jordan's expecting his fourth little one in June.

"It's been cool to truly call him a friend and not just a guy I play some shows with," Jordan continues. "I mean I love him to death, man. He's one of the best out there."

Jordan just released the new track "In Case You Missed It," which is the latest preview of his forthcoming album.

