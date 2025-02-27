The Opry mic's getting an update Saturday night

Vince Gill will unveil a new update to the Grand Ole Opry's iconic mic stand on March 1.

"Like the Opry's famed Circle center stage and its signature barn backdrop, the show's familiar microphone stands have been a key part of our iconography for decades," Opry executive producer Dan Rogers says. "This celebration of 100 years is all about celebrating our past and opening wide the doors to the next century of music, and these stands will be a testament to that for as long as they are featured on the Opry stage."

The Opry 100 celebration continues all year, with the Oak Ridge Boys, Marty Stuart, Connie Smith, Bill Anderson and more set to join Vince on Saturday night.

