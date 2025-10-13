The Opry's ready to count down to Christmas with Hallmark Channel

The stage of the Grand Ole Opry (Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry)
By Stephen Hubbard
Hallmark Channel is taking over the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday.

The day starts with a free Opry Plaza event with Hallmark stars Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert and Nikki DeLoach, who's the leading lady in the new A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie. 

The Opry: Hallmark Takeover continues that evening, as the artists featured in the film play the legendary stage — Rhett Akins, Maggie Baugh, Drew Baldridge, Tigirlily Gold, Mickey Guyton, Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown and Gary Mule Deer among them.

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas is set to air during this year's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!