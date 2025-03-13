Orange you up to something, Blake Shelton?

You could probably say that Blake Shelton is up to something most anytime and it would turn out to be true. But the perpetually good-natured prankster does seem to have something up his sleeve, if you look at his socials.

On Wednesday he posted an orange background and changed his profile picture to match. In the next post, he added the letters "F R U O" on top. On Thursday the words "For Recreational Use Only" appeared over the same shade of orange. His website is oranged-out, too.

Of course, Friday is when new tunes typically drop — and Blake does have a new record deal, which he launched with his current top-10 hit, "Texas."

What we know for sure is that Blake's Friends and Heroes Tour continues through March 22.

