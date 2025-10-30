Order up: Little Big Town serves 'Scattered, Smothered and Covered'

If you're a country fan who loves to watch awards shows, specials and career tributes, it's probably not lost on you: Little Big Town is a go-to group when you need someone to reinvigorate a song we already know. So it only makes sense they've finally assembled an EP with some of their standout covers.

In a nod to the much-loved hash browns at Waffle House, the six-song collection's titled Scattered, Smothered and Covered.

Starting with the 1995 Oasis hit "Wonderwall," Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet go on to interpret Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman"; Jimmy Webb, the man who wrote it, guests on "Wichita Lineman." They also tackle Todd Rundgren's 1972 hit "Hello, It's Me."

The remaining tracks are more specific to the band and involve their pals Sugarland. The duo joins them on their cover of Phil Collins' "Take Me Home," as they did on the group's 25th anniversary tour in 2024. Their take on The Dream Academy's "Life in a Northern Town" adds Jake Owen and was born out of a tour, as well. It was nominated for CMA musical event of the year in 2008.

You can stream Little Big Town's Scattered, Smothered and Covered now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.