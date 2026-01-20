The outlook that guides Jordan Davis & Thomas Rhett when it comes to career & family

Jordan Davis has joked that his "Ain't a Bad Life" collaborator Thomas Rhett is also his therapist.

"We try to go get breakfast whenever we can," he reveals. "So it's a good way for us to kinda not talk about music, just talk about life, talk about family. It's been a cool friendship."

Seriously, Jordan says Thomas has helped him balance the demands of a music career and a large family with lots of little kids.

"I think the best thing with TR is he's kind of been where I'm at with the family," Jordan tells ABC Audio. "You know, [when] things are rocking and rolling, you want to play shows and you want to kinda feed the business side of it. And sometimes when you do that — you know, you can't have both of them. One of 'em's gotta rise, the other one's gotta sink."

"And Thomas is always a good one in that he always reminds me, like, 'Man, hey, first and foremost, we're dads and husbands. And then after that, we write songs and we go out and we sing them.' He's always the guy that can kind of bring me back to level ground on that," he says.

Jordan has four kids, ages 6 and under, while TR has four that are 10 and under, with another on the way.

