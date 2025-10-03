Package thief arrested after asking detectives for cigarette

RICHMOND, Virginia — A package thief in Virginia was arrested after he asked detectives for a cigarette.
Detectives with the Richmond Police Department were conducting surveillance in Downtown Richmond, Virginia, when a man approached and asked for a cigarette, according to a social media post.
The detectives realized the man, identified as 59-year-old Aubrey Brown, was the suspect they were looking for in a string of package thefts and burglaries.
Brown was arrested on 9 outstanding warrants, and several stolen packages were recovered.
