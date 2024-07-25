Parker McCollum says dueting with Miranda Lambert is "a dream come true"

Recording a song with Miranda Lambert is something Parker McCollum doesn't take for granted.

"Absolutely honored to be a part of this album," Parker says of his feature on "Sante Fe" from Miranda's newly announced album, Postcards From Texas.

"Been a huge fan of Miranda since I was just a kid so to have the opportunity to collab with her is truly a dream come true," the Texan shares on social platform X, before calling Miranda "one of the greatest talents this business has ever seen."

Postcards From Texas arrives Sept. 13 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the complete track list for Postcards From Texas:

"Armadillo"
"Dammit Randy"
"Looking Back on Luckenbach"
"Santa Fe" (feat. Parker McCollum)
"January Heart"
"Wranglers"
"Run"
"Alimony"
"I Hate Love Songs"
"No Man's Land"
"B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)"
"Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart"
"Wildfire"
"Living on the Run"

