Parker McCollum and wife expecting second child in 2026

"What Kinda Man" would announce on Christmas that he's going to be come a dad for the second time? Parker McCollum, that's who.

Parker and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, announced the news with an Instagram post of them posing in front of their Christmas tree with their son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum.

"McCollum party of 4 next Christmas!!!! another BOY joining us summer 2026!!! Merry Christmas, everyone! Thank you, Jesus! HBD!!" read the caption.

Parker and Hallie Ray welcomed Major in August 2024.

Hopefully, Parker will be home to welcome the new arrival, as his 2026 is packed with tour dates from January through March and again from June to September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.