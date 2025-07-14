Parker McCollum's got surprises and 'a little different vibe' on the road this summer

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Parker McCollum's changing things up on the road this year.

For starters, he has songs from his new, self-titled album to work into his set list, including his hit "What Kinda Man."

And while he's been careful about not saying too much, he predicts fans will notice "a little different vibe."

"I think they'll be pretty surprised with, you know, how different the show is this year," he says. "I think they will. I don't wanna spoil anything, but I think they'll like it, I think they'll connect with it. I think it'll do well. I think they'll be happy with it, but I do think they'll be a little surprised."

Next up are stops in Nashville, Memphis and Dallas starting on Thursday.

