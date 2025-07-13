Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at airport, police say

Atlanta airport drug bust (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

ATLANTA, Georgia — A man trying to catch a flight to Brazil was arrested after authorities found nearly $3 million worth of drugs in his bags, according to our sister station, WSB-2 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police made the discovery at the Atlanta airport on June 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said Atlanta police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of THC extracted products and marijuana while searching the luggage.

The passenger, identified as Vance Ray Randolph, was flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Police said they found the following items:

  • 12.35 pounds of THC wax
  • 34.39 pounds of hashish
  • 4.6 pounds of marijuana
  • 1.21 pounds of pasty marijuana

The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million, police said.

Randolph was arrested and faces drug violation charges. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!