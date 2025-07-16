Pat Green to stage massive livestream benefit for Texas flooding victims

A who's who of country stars will join Pat Green to raise money for victims of flooding in the Texas Hill Country Wednesday evening through a livestream concert.

Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols and Aaron Watson are just some of the artists confirmed to play at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, with more still being added.

While there won't be a live audience at the venue, you'll be able to watch free online starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. Money raised will go to Kerr County Relief, TEXSAR and the Do It For Durrett Foundation through The Pat Green Foundation.

Pat lost his younger brother John Burgess, John's wife, Julia Burgess, and their two young sons in the July 4 flood of the Guadalupe River.

