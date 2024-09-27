People's Choice Country Awards: Morgan + Luke win big, Miranda + Kane get honored

The stars of country and beyond gathered at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday for the People's Choice Country Awards.



Shania Twain hosted the night, which aired on NBC and featured performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, The War And Treaty and more.



Morgan Wallen took home four awards: The People's Artist of 2024, The Concert Tour of 2024, The Social Country Star of 2024 and The Song of 2024 for his Post Malone-assisted chart-topper "I Had Some Help." Luke Combs earned three awards: The Male Artist of 2024, The Male Song of 2024 for his Twisters hit "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and The Album of 2024 for Fathers & Sons.



The Female Artist of 2024 went to Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay picked up The Group/Duo of 2024 award, Cody Johnson's "Dirt Cheap" was named The Storyteller Song of 2024 and Shaboozey was crowned The New Artist of 2024.



Other winners include Old Dominion, Marshmello and Kane, Dasha and rocker/rapper Machine Gun Kelly.



Additionally, Kane received his Country Champion Award and Miranda was honored with the Country Icon Award.



You can watch highlights from the People's Choice Country Awards, including acceptance speeches and performances, now via NBC's YouTube playlist.



Here's the full list of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards winners:

The People's Artist of 2024

Morgan Wallen

The Female Artist of 2024

Lainey Wilson

The Male Artist of 2024

Luke Combs

The Group/Duo of 2024

Dan + Shay

The New Artist of 2024

Shaboozey

The Social Country Star of 2024

Morgan Wallen

The Song of 2024

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak

The Female Song of 2024

"Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" - Dasha

Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman

The Male Song of 2024

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)" - Luke Combs

Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs

The Group/Duo of 2024

"Different About You" - Old Dominion

Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell

The Collaboration Song of 2024

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan

The Cover Song of 2024

"Sun to Me" - Machine Gun Kelly

Songwriter: Zach Bryan

The Crossover Song of 2024

"Lonely Road" - Machine Gun Kelly feat. Jelly Roll

Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker

The New Artist of 2024

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

The Storyteller Song of 2024

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson

Songwriter: Josh Phillips

The Album of 2024

Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs

The Music Video of 2024

"Miles On It" - Marshmello & Kane Brown

The Concert of 2024

One Night At A Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen

