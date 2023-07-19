Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis recently experienced a "wild," full-circle moment. After years of hard work, he finally got to perform at Nissan Stadium for this year's CMA Fest.

"This is my first time ever playing a stadium," Jordan tells the press prior to his performance. "During soundcheck, I was thinking about how I used to drive past the stadium on the way to work when I was bartending. And, now I get to play in it, so that's pretty special."

Arriving at the CMA Fest main stage has been a long time coming for the "Next Thing You Know" hitmaker, as he recalls.

"CMA Fest has been just such a big part of my life for the last seven years since I started touring. And, I feel like we've kind of grown from smaller stages to the Riverfront to now," Jordan reflects. "We made the jump over the river, and we're playing the stadium tonight. So it's going to be a really special set."

Jordan will perform his #1 hit "Buy Dirt" on CMA Fest Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!