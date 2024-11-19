Peyton Manning loves witnessing special moments onstage + backstage as CMA Awards host: 'That's the best part'

Sure, being part of Country Music's Biggest Night is exciting. But for co-host Peyton Manning, witnessing special moments onstage and backstage is the highlight.



"It's a life-changing night for musicians that are going to win certain awards, whether they're performing their best song that year onstage at the CMAs or winning an award for Best Song or Entertainer of the Year," Peyton shares. "I can appreciate the significance of that moment."



Peyton, who will host the show for a third time this year, also recounts a special moment from last year's awards — one that's still vivid in his mind.



"I remember I had a 20-second visit with Lainey [Wilson] backstage after she won Entertainer of the Year, and I could just see the emotion on her face," says Peyton. "It's just really cool for me to be able to witness that."



"I just have so much appreciation and respect for these artists, their work ethic, the journey that they have been on to get to this moment," he adds. "So, to be able to kind of have that kind of view from backstage and on the stage, that's the best part about it for me."



The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Peyton, Lainey and Luke Bryan, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

While you wait, remember to catch the one-hour special, Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards, on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.

