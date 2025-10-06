Pilot survives after crashing plane in heavily wooded area

Pilot survives after crashing plane in heavily wooded area (Indiana State Police)
By WHIO Staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Indiana — A pilot survived after their plane crashed in a heavily wooded area in Orange County, Indiana, over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Indiana State Police (ISP) received a call from the Louisville Airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about a possible downed aircraft near the Orange County / Lawrence County line.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved a Lancair fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft, according to police.

Multiple ISP Troopers and first responders searched throughout the night in a heavily wooded area.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area in Orange County near Old Vincennes Road, according to the ISP.

The pilot was found inside the plane with non-life-threatening injuries and had to be carried out by a stretcher due o the dense woods and hills.

The crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!