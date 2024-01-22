"Play Something Country": Brooks & Dunn announce Reboot 2024 Tour

Get ready to dance under the "Neon Moon" with Brooks & Dunn at their Reboot 2024 Tour.



The newly announced trek will kick off May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida, before hitting Rogers, Arkansas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Houston, Texas; Fresno, California; Charleston, South Carolina and more. The Country Music Hall of Famers will then wrap things up in Welch, Minnesota, on August 10.



"Dust on the Bottle" hitmaker David Lee Murphy and "Flower Shops" singer ERNEST will serve as openers.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. Fan club presale and VIP packages will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full Reboot 2024 Tour schedule and tickets, head to Brooks & Dunn's website.

Brooks & Dunn's latest album is 2019's Reboot, a star-studded duets project featuring Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.