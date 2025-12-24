Police chase shoplifting suspects after they nearly ran over officer

AVON, Ohio — An Ohio police officer was nearly run over by suspected shoplifters on Monday evening during a theft at Target.

Avon police got reports of the theft around 6:30 p.m.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV but became caught in traffic, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

As an officer instructed them to put the vehicle in park, the suspects reversed, collided with another car, and then jumped the curb, nearly striking the officer.

The chase intensified as the suspects fled, reaching speeds close to 115 mph.

Police decided to end the chase due to high speeds and being unable to get assistance from neighboring agencies.

