Police confiscate over 30 illegal handicap tags in Walmart, Target sting operation

Officers confiscate illegal handicap tags Photo contributed by Mount Dora Police (via Facebook) (Mount Dora Police (via Facebook))
MT. DORA, FLORIDA — Police carried out a handicap placard enforcement operation at Walmart and Target in Florida.

The Mount Dora Police Department wrote in a social media post that the purpose was to protect accessible parking spaces.

During the operation, officers conducted at least 80 traffic stops and retrieved over 30 illegally used placards, according to the social media post.

“Misusing a handicap placard might seem minor to some, but it directly impacts residents who rely on these spaces for mobility and safety,” the department said.

They added that the goal is to ensure parking is available for those who genuinely need it.

