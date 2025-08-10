Police, law enforcement partners work together to get drugs off streets, arrest violent offenders

RICHMOND, Indiana — Police officers in Richmond, Indiana, worked together with law enforcement partners to get drugs off the streets and arrest violent offenders.

In the span of 24 hours, the Richmond Police Department worked with other law enforcement partners to seize large amounts of drugs, arrest a man wanted for aggravated battery, and serve a search warrant, according to a Facebook post.

The RPD SAFE unit worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to seize over 100 grams of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, more than $6,000 in cash, and a Dodge Challenger tied to drug trafficking.

“This investigation was a team effort from start to finish,” the post read.

Richmond SWAT and crisis negotiations also assisted in the arrest of Robert VanMeter, who was wanted for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery, and Invasion of Privacy.

After initially refusing to cooperate, VanMeter eventually surrendered peacefully and without injury, according to the post.

RPD’s investigators, drone, and SWAT team assisted the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office in serving a search warrant as well.

“If you sell drugs or hurt people in Wayne County, expect us at your door. We will track you down, and we will do it together using every resource available to protect this community,” Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

