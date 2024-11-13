Post Malone covers a Brad Paisley classic

It "Goes Without Saying" that Post Malone's a Brad Paisley fan.



The multigenre superstar recently shared a video of him performing Brad's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" onstage.



In true Posty fashion, he sang the song while holding a drink and smoking a cigarette.



Posty previously enlisted Brad on "Goes Without Saying," a track off his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, which earned a Best Country Album nomination for the 2025 Grammy Awards.



You can check out the full live cover clip on Posty's Instagram.



Coming up, Posty will perform "Yours" and team with Chris Stapleton on "California Sober" onstage at the 2024 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

