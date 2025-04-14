Post Malone has 'probably 35 songs' for his next album

Post Malone's 2024 album, F-1 Trillion, was a huge hit and he's already working on another.

Speaking to Billboard, Posty says he's "made probably 35 songs" for the project, adding, "It's just a matter of which one's rock, and which one's sock."

Like F-1 Trillion, it will be a country album. Explaining why his first official foray into the genre was such a success, Post says, "I think finally bringing the fun back into what I was doing really showed on the record. And I think a lot of folks had fun listening to it. And we're going to attempt to do it again. I'm excited to keep going."

"I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited," he shared.

And since Posty has released a new album every year since 2022, does this mean the new album he's working on is coming out this year?

“Hopefully, we’ll have some music releasing very, very soon," he teases.

New music wasn't on Posty's set during Coachella on Sunday night, however. It included tracks from across his entire career, including "White Iverson," "Wow," "rockstar," "Circles," "Sunflower" and "I Had Some Help." He kicks off his Big A** Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll on April 29.

