Post Malone and Shaboozey dominate AMA noms with their country cred

Post Malone is the second most-nominated artist at the 2025 American Music Awards, on the strength of his foray into country music. In addition to his country noms, he's also up for artist, album, song and collaboration in the all-genre categories.
Newcomer Shaboozey makes an impressive showing as well, with seven nods, including new artist, song, social song and favorite music video in the general categories, riding the momentum of "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
Beyoncé gets some Cowboy Carter love too, with an all-genre album nom, as well as favorite country album recognition. She's also a contender for favorite female country artist.
Jennifer Lopez will host the 2025 AMAs live from Las Vegas on Monday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
Here's the complete rundown of the country categories, with fan voting open online now:
Favorite male country artist
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
Favorite female country artist
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
Favorite country album
Beyoncé -- Cowboy Carter
Jelly Roll -- Beautifully Broken
Megan Moroney -- Am I Okay?
Post Malone -- F-1 Trillion
Shaboozey -- Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going
Favorite country song
Jelly Roll -- "I Am Not Okay"
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph -- "High Road"
Luke Combs -- "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen -- "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey -- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.