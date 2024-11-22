Post Malone's CMAs song inspired by daughter: What he's said about being a dad

Post Malone may be private about details of his daughter, but he is public about how much he loves being a dad.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," Posty said about life as a dad in a 2023 interview with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

The singer has even written music for his daughter, whose name and exact birth date he has not publicly revealed.

Posty performed his song "Yours," said to be inspired by his daughter's future wedding, at the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville.



"Yesterday she said her first word/ She's a long way from I do/ Right now she runs to me/ One day she'll run to you," the song's lyrics read. "And it's gonna be your best day/ But it's gonna be my worst/ You might watch her walkin' towards you, but I/ Saw her walkin' first."

After he finished singing at the CMAs, Posty said in his microphone, "We love you, DeeDee, we love you so much."

Posty and his fiancé, whose identity he also keeps private, welcomed their daughter in 2022, according to an interview Malone gave GQ that same year.

He told Alex during their 2023 interview that a big part of his attraction to his fiancé was knowing she'd be a "really good" mom.

"Her heart is so massive," Posty said of his daughter's mother. "I've always wanted ... kids and like a big family and I could tell she was going to be a really good momma. And she's like the number one mom in the f****** universe."



Posty also told Alex that even at just over 1 year old, his daughter had seemingly inherited his love for "heavy music," noting that she gets excited when it's played for her.

"It was really cute," he said. "That made me really happy."

