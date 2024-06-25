Post Malone's performing "a collection of country songs" on F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone has announced his F-1 Trillion Tour.

Named after his forthcoming debut country album, F-1 Trillion, the 20-date trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City and will hit Syracuse, Boston, Raleigh, Charleston, Atlanta and more before aptly wrapping in Nashville Oct. 19.



You can register for presale access to a show of your choice now at postmalone.com/shows. The general sale begins July 1 at 10 a.m.



Posty's F-1 Trillion, featuring "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen and "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton, arrives Aug. 16 and is available for preorder and presave.

Coming up, you can catch Posty and Blake's performance of "Pour Me a Drink" on CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

