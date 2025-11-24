Pour them a drink: Post Malone's bar offering free Thanksgiving meals to Nashville first responders

Post Malone's Nashville eatery, Posty's Bar, is giving men and women in uniform something to be thankful for this weekend.

"To the ladies and gentlemen who keep Nashville safe each day, we'd love to thank you for your service!" the bar's Instagram feed announced. "On-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to please join us Wednesday, November 26, through Friday, November 28, to enjoy a complimentary meal at Posty's!"

One fan wrote in the comments, "Being a retired first responder, this means so much to those away from their families during the holidays. At least they can eat with their work families. THANK YOU."

Post Malone opened Posty's Bar in early October and won his first-ever CMA Award on Nov. 19: musical event of the year for "Pour Me a Drink," his collaboration with Blake Shelton. His album F-1 Trillion, which was up for album of the year, lost to Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.