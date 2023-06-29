Preorder The Pioneer Woman's new dinner cookbook

The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond is releasing her new cookbook, The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Dinner's Ready!



It's set to arrive on October 24 and will feature 112 delectable dinner meal recipes.



"It's all about dinnertime, the recipes are tremendously delicious (and doable), AND...for the first time, I actually time-tested each recipe twice (with two different cooks) so I could give you a very reliable and accurate sense of how long it'll take you to get each one on the table," Drummond shares.



For a sneak peek of The Pioneer Woman's upcoming cookbook and to preorder, visit thepioneerwoman.com.

