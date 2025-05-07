Presenters announced for the 60th annual ACM Awards

A star-studded lineup of presenters has been announced for Thursday’s 60th annual ACM Awards.

Country artists set to present include Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Clint Black, Crystal Gayle, ERNEST, Gabby Barrett, Gretchen Wilson, Jordan Davis, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Sara Evans, Sugarland, The Oak Ridge Boys and Wynonna Judd.

Others set to present include R&B star Lionel Richie, actress/singer Rita Wilson, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott, and Amazon Music's Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton.

Reba McEntire will host this year's show, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the ACMs. It's set to open with 12 straight minutes of music highlighting the last six decades of ACM song of the year winners.

The 60th annual ACM Awards will air live on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

