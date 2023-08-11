Preview Carrie Underwood's deluxe album with "Give Her That"

Carrie Underwood has dropped a brand new song, "Give Her That."



The groovy, midtempo track was penned by Carrie alongside David Garcia and Lydia Vaughan.



"'Give Her That' is a story about a relationship that is no longer. The person's kind of moved on and it's like, 'I see who you're with. She's beautiful, she's perfect. You know, I'll give her that. But you can't give her the time we spent together,'" Carrie shares on Instagram.



"I feel like everybody's kind of got some of that in their lives, if you're stalking someone on socials, like, 'Oh, they've moved on, of course. Really glad for them. That's great. But I had him first,'" she adds.



"Give Her That" will appear on Carrie's forthcoming Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) album. The project arrives September 22 and can be preordered now.

Here's the track list for Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition):

"Denim & Rhinestones"

"Velvet Heartbreak"

"Ghost Story"

"Hate My Heart"

"Burn"

"Crazy Angels"

"Faster"

"Pink Champagne"

"Wanted Woman"

"Poor Everybody Else"

"She Don't Know"

"Garden"

"Out of That Truck"

"Give Her That"

"Drunk and Hungover"

"Damage"

"Take Me Out"

"She Don't Know (Live from the Denim & Rhinestones Tour)"

