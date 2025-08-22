Priscilla Block books a headlining run to promote her new album, 'Things You Didn't See'

Priscilla Block's Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn't See Tour (Courtesy Priscilla Block)
By Stephen Hubbard
Priscilla Block's launching her Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn't See Tour Oct. 23 in Fort Myers, Florida, with Greylan James and Payton Smith joining her on the trek.
The 15-date headlining run shares its name with her second album, which comes out Oct. 10.

"I couldn't be more excited to be teaming up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour to bring my new record, Things You Didn't See, to life onstage," Priscilla says. "I can promise you that this tour will be unlike anything you've seen from me before, so trust me when I say you don't want to miss it."

Presales are underway now, before tickets become available to the public on Aug. 27, the same day she's set to perform "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)" on NBC's Today show.

Priscilla also hits the road with Cole Swindell on the Happy Hour Sad Tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!