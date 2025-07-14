Priscilla Block puts a 'Jolene' twist on Simon & Garfunkel's 'Cecilia'

Priscilla Block reinterprets Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 hit "Cecilia" on her new track, "You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)."

In the original cut from the Bridge Over Troubled Water album, it's a story of love gone wrong. In Priscilla's update, she's ready to confront the other woman.

“Some of my all-time favorite songs are modern takes on old classics, and when I heard this one, it just felt right," Priscilla says. "My mom grew up listening to ‘Cecilia,’ and to me, it has that same timeless pull — like a modern-day ‘Jolene.’ I hope y’all love it."

Fellow artist Hailey Whitters is one of the co-writers on the new track.

Look for more new music to follow from Priscilla before she heads out on the Happy Hour Sad Tour with Cole Swindell this fall.

