Priscilla Block teases sassy new song, "Fake Names"

Keith Griner/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Priscilla Block's been working on new music, and she recently gave fans a preview of "Fake Names" on Instagram.

The as-yet-unreleased track boasts a bouncy melody and has Priscilla playing a sassy lady who blames all her wrongdoings on her "fake names."

"We can blame it on our fake names/ I'm hurricane Hailey/ She's from Alabama and she's bats*** crazy/ Mary Jane she's a pilot in the Navy/ And black out Brittney might puke on your Luccheses/ The hell that we're raising/ The hearts that we're breaking/ Hey it ain't a real mistake/ 'Cause we can blame it on our fake names," goes the vibrant chorus.

The Instagram video also features Priscilla singing along to her song while doing her makeup.

Priscilla's currently #4 on the country charts with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, "You, Me, And Whiskey."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

