Priscilla Block's dropping a new song for the 'good ol' boys'

A new Priscilla Block track, "He's My Man," is set to arrive Friday.



Priscilla announced the release on social platform X and wrote, "Stepping into my lover girl era Friday."



A clip shared earlier teased the following lyrics: "And there ain't nothing new about his old Chevrolet/ But when I need him I ain't got to ask/ It's foot on the gas/ He's on the way/ He's a little Waylon Jennings on a Friday night/ Mess with me you're gonna see him fight/ He's a don't quit till the job's done/ If you need a cold beer, bet you he's got one/ He'll give you that shirt right off his back/ The Bible and his momma taught him how to act."



She also said via onscreen text that she's dedicated it to "the hardworking good ol' boys."



According to Priscilla, this will be her first-ever love song.



"He's My Man" is available for presave now.

