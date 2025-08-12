A puzzle for his fans? Riley Green answers 'Don't Mind If I Do'

Riley Green's got a little puzzle for his fans to solve.

"Something's coming soon," he teases in an email blast sent out Tuesday.

"I've got some news to share, but I want to see if you can guess it first," he continues, going on to challenge readers to post their answers to their Instagram Story and tag him, promising one of them will win an autographed vinyl album.

Scrambled letters follow, complete with Hangman-style blanks:

"NTDO DINM FI

I OD XUEELD

TOU GUUTSA 92"

Spoiler alert: It's probably safe to say the deluxe edition of his third studio album, Don't Mind If I Do, is coming Aug. 29.

So far, he hasn't revealed the new additions to the 18-track record.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.