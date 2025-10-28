RaeLynn's unwrapping 'Jingle Jangle Rock' for Christmas 2025

RaeLynn's ready with her five-song Jingle Jangle Rock EP, just in time for the 2025 holidays.

The set combines two covers with three originals.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite times of year,” RaeLynn says. “I wanted this EP to capture all sides of the season – the fun, the chaos, and the heart. ‘Jingle Jangle Rock’ brings the party, ‘Redneck Christmas’ keeps it country, and ‘The Barn’ brings it all back home."

"Recording songs I love like Alan Jackson's 'I Only Want You for Christmas' and [Chuck Berry's] 'Run Run Rudolph' made it even more special," she adds.

The title track is available now, ahead of the full EP's arrival Nov. 7.

'Jingle Jangle Rock' is my kind of Christmas song – loud, fun, and full of twang," RaeLynn says. "I wanted to put a little honky-tonk stomp under the mistletoe this year and it was a ton of fun to write this song. Santa's got his cowboy boots on, and so do I!"

Jingle Jangle Rock is RaeLynn's first project after returning to Big Machine, the label where she scored her Platinum hit, "God Made Girls," in 2014, after competing on season 2 of The Voice in 2012.

