Rain can't stop Lainey from performing for her fans

ABC/Eric McCandless

By Jeremy Chua

Lainey Wilson remained unperturbed by the rain during her set at this year's Carolina Country Music Fest.

Despite the downpour, Lainey chose to ditch the bells and whistles and go a cappella on her ACM Award-winning duet, "wait in the truck," as evidenced in a clip she shared on TikTok. 

"The redneck choir was wild in Myrtle Beach last weekend.. Thank y'all for sticking it out with me and singin till the very end," Lainey captioned the video, which featured her passionate fans singing the song with her out in the rain.

Lainey's chart-topper singles include the Hardy-assisted "wait in the truck," as well as "Heart Like A Truck" and 2020's "Things A Man Oughta Know."

Her new single, "Watermelon Moonshine," is on country radio now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!