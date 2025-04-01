Rascal Flatts is ready to make history as reunion tour wraps

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group
By Stephen Hubbard

If Rascal Flatts takes home the Academy of Country Music award for group of the year, they'll make history as the winningest act in the category.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney marked the milestone during their recent Life Is a Highway tour stop in Ft. Worth, TX.

“We’ve got some good news to share, we were nominated for group of the year for the ACM awards,” Gary told the crowd.

“We just found out this morning," Jay continued, "and as fate would have it, we couldn't pick a better place to celebrate that tonight."

“It’s so amazing, we are so grateful to get to play live music for you guys," Joe Don responded. "Thank you so much. It's all because of our fans!”

We'll find out if Rascal Flatts can secure the record Thursday, May 8, when the 60th ACM Awards air live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX, on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the trio wraps the tour they started in February with three sold-out stops this weekend in Florida. Their new album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, drops June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

