Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus has a mantle full of CMA trophies

While some country stars prefer to keep their awards away from their family life, others take inspiration from seeing their accolades on display in everyday life.

For Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, his trophies are front and center, though that has a lot to do with the decorating choices of his wife, Allison DeMarcus.

"When we bought the house that we’re in right now, we have a big fireplace in our living room in the center of the room," Jay says. "It’s a stone fireplace, which is really cool."

"And on either side of it are these glass shelves that are lighted that my wife was so sweet to put all of my awards on either side of this fireplace," he continues. "So, they’re in our living room there."

Jay has quite a collection: Rascal Flatts won their first CMA trophy for new artist in 2002 and went on to win vocal group of the year six consecutive times, from 2003 to 2008.

They're nominated once again this year at the 59th CMA Awards, which air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

